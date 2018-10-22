Eight killed after bus rams into a truck in Maharashtra

national

According to Ahmednagar Police Control official Riyad Inamdar, the incident occurred at around 5.20 a.m. when the bus was speeding from Aurangabad to Pune

Representational picture

Ahmednagar: At least eight passengers were killed when a private bus in which they were travelling rammed into a stationery truck on the Pune-Aurangabad highway, on Monday, an official said.

According to Ahmednagar Police Control official Riyad Inamdar, the incident occurred at around 5.20 a.m. when the bus was speeding from Aurangabad to Pune.

When the bus approached the Wadegavhan area, it suddenly lost control and banged into the truck parked beside the highway. The victims died on the spot while over a dozen injured have been rushed to hospitals in Shirur, Inamdar said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever