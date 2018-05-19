Eight killed in US school shooting in Santa Fe, US

The incident took place at Santa Fe High School in the city of the same name, located about 50 kilometres southeast of Houston



The shooter has been arrested

A gunman opened fire at a high school in the US state of Texas yesterday, killing at least eight people. The incident took place at Santa Fe High School in the city of the same name, located about 50 kilometres southeast of Houston.

An unidentified law enforcement officer was shot, but sources said he was "clipped" and was not seriously injured. One source said the shooter was a male, but could provide no further information. The gunman has been "arrested and secured," said Santa Fe HS Assistant Principal Cris Richardson. Several other students as well as an officer was injured in the shooting.

Junior Liberty Wheeler, 14, was in class when she heard five shots ring out near the art room. Her teacher told them to run toward the theatre department's storage room, where they hid for 45 minutes before being escorted outside by the SWAT team. "You could small the gunpowder that came from the gun," Wheeler recalled as she was escorted out of the building.

