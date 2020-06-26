Eight Maharashtra beaches to have Goa-like shacks

One of the beaches to get the shacks is the Aare-ware beach in Ratnagiri district. Pic/ Ratnagiri Tourism

Eight beaches in Maharashtra will soon have Goa-like shacks. The state Cabinet approved the proposal by the Tourism Department on Thursday.

Tourism minister Aaditya Thackeray had tabled a proposal to allow construction of shacks on a temporary basis at Guhagar, Aare-ware, Kunakeshwar, Tarkarli, Varsoli, Diveagar, Kelva and Bordi. These eight beaches are spread along the 720-km coastline running through five districts.

The pilot project at the eight tourist spots will be the basis for expanding the shack policy to the remaining beaches in a phased manner by next year.

The policy will allow 10 shacks per beach. Local people will get 80 per cent job reservation in the enterprise to be run only by a local person, group of persons or company. The parties interested may apply for a three-year operating license through the state government's official website. The application costs R15,000 and a license fee of R45,000 for the first year, R50,000 for the second year and R55,000 for the third year. A refundable deposit of R30,000 will also be taken.

Shacks may operate between 7 am and 7 pm. Installing CCTV cameras will be mandatory. No information was given on serving alcohol.

In another decision, the Cabinet allowed the Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC) to develop its land and existing property in partnership with private players in the tourism industry. In the first phase, the MTDC resorts at Ganpatipule, Matheran, Mahabaleshwar, Harihareshvar and Mithbav will be developed.

