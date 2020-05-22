Eight migrants among nine bodies recovered from Telangana well

This picture has been used for representational purposes.

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, nine bodies including eight of migrants were found in a well near Warangal town in Telangana, police said on Friday.

While four bodies were recovered from the well at Gorrekunta village on Thursday, five more bodies were pulled out on Friday. The dead include six members of a migrant family from West Bengal, two workers from Bihar, and a local resident.

The bodies of Mohammed Maqsood (56), who was working in a gunny bag stitching shop in Warangal, his wife Nisha (48), their daughter Bushra (24), and three-year-old grandson were recovered from the well late Thursday.

The rescue workers found five more bodies on Friday. They include Maqsood's son, two migrants from Bihar and a local resident.

Police said they were probing if it was a case of mass suicide or murders. Warangal Police Commissioner V. Ravinder told reporters near the scene that special teams were constituted to probe the case.

"There are no external injuries on the bodies. The cause of their death will be known after we receive autopsy reports. We are probing the case from all angles," he said.

A case was registered at Geesukonda police station. The bodies were shifted to Mahatma Gandhi Hospital in Warangal for autopsy. Dog squads and Clues teams were pressed into service to gather the clues.

Maqsood, who was living in Kareemabad area of Warangal town for 20 years, was out of work due to the lockdown. The shop owner had reportedly given shelter to the family at his godown. The bodies were found in the well near the godown.

