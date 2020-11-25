Eight new COVID-19 cases emerge in EPL

This picture has been used for representational purposes

Eight new positive COVID-19 cases have been found in the latest round of testing conducted by Premier League, England's top-tier football tournament.

In a statement, Premier League said on Monday that 1,530 players and club staff were tested from November 16 to 22 in the latest round.

"The Premier League can today confirm that between Monday November 16 and Sunday November 22, 1,530 players and club staff were tested for Covid-19. Of these, there were eight new positive tests," the league said on Monday.

The players or club staff who have tested positive will self-isolate for a period of 10 days.

A total of 76 confirmed Covid-19 cases have been detected till now in 12 rounds of testing conducted by Premier League since August.

