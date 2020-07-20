Eight people face FIR for assaulting OBC man

A man belonging to an Other Backward Class (OBC) community was severely beaten by a group of people in Madhya Pradesh's Guna town after he was allegedly caught stealing pesticide from a market, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Thursday, two days after a Dalit couple consumed pesticide and the husband was beaten up by the police while being evicted from a government land. A video of the Thursday's incident, which has gone viral on social media in Guna, purportedly showed a bleeding man being beaten and then dragged with a towel tied around his neck while he lay on the ground.

The police claimed the man was "a thief and a drug addict" and cases in this connection were registered against him in neighbouring Ashoknagar district. The man, aged around 25, was arrested and sent to jail on Friday for allegedly stealing pesticide a day before that under Kotwali police station limits, Guna SP Rajesh Kumar told PTI over phone. He is a member of an OBC community, the official said. "On his complaint, we registered an FIR against eight unidentified people on Thursday. We are identifying the people seen in the video to take action against them for beating the man," he said.

