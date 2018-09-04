Eight shot at in apartment complex in California

international

Police in the Southern California city were unsure what motivated the shooting late on Sunday in an outdoor common area where a group of people had gathered, said San Bernardino police spokesman Captain Richard Lawhead

A 17-year-old boy is in critical condition. Pic/Twitter

Eight people were shot at a San Bernardino, California apartment complex, including a 17-year-old boy who was in critical condition, police said on Monday. Police in the Southern California city were unsure what motivated the shooting late on Sunday in an outdoor common area where a group of people had gathered, said San Bernardino police spokesman Captain Richard Lawhead.

"Right now, nobody is cooperating and providing us with the information we need to help us locate a suspect or what led to the shooting or anything else," Lawhead said in a phone interview.

Two people, including the 17-year-old boy, were hospitalised in extremely critical condition, Lawhead said. The conditions of the other six people were not immediately known. Victims were taken to three hospitals.

Police initially said 10 people had been hit by gunfire at the apartment complex, but Lawson later said a total of eight people had been shot. Police had initially received conflicting reports, he said. The shooting happened during a hot holiday weekend in San Bernardino.

