Eight students injured after teacher's car rams into them in Madhya Pardesh

national

The incident happened in Jurtara government primary school in the district's Bandol area, an official said

Representation picture

Seoni (MP): Eight students of a primary school were Saturday injured after a teacher lost control of his car while they were having mid-day meals in Madhya Pradesh's Seoni district, police said.

The incident happened in Jurtara government primary school in the district's Bandol area, an official said. "Teacher Krishna Kumar pressed the accelerator of his new car instead of the brake. The car first hit utensils kept there and then rammed into two students.

The other six students were injured from falling utensils and the hot food inside," Bandol police station in charge Dilip Pancheshwar said. Seoni district hospital civil surgeon Dr Vinod Naokar said three students, who had sustained serious injuries, have been referred to hospitals in Jabalpur and Nagpur in neighbouring Maharashtra. The other five are being treated at the district hospital, the medical official added. Pancheshwar said teacher Krishna Kumar had been arrested.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever