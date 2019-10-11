Eight units disallowed from participating in BCCI AGM

This picture has been used for representation purpose only

The BCCI electoral officer N Gopalaswami yesterday decided that eight units affiliated with the Indian cricket board will not be allowed to participate in the October 23 BCCI AGM.

The electoral officer upheld the Committee of Administrators' (CoA) decision to debar Tamil Nadu, Haryana and Maharashtra for non-compliance.

Services, All India Universities and Indian Railways also did not figure in the 30-member list approved by the electoral officer after they failed to put in place a players body to nominate their retired cricketers as representative for the BCCI AGM.

Manipur was disqualified for nominating Rajkumar Imo Singh, an MLA holding public office.

Uttar Pradesh's representative Rajeev Shukla has served as association's office-bearer and is in the midst of a cooling-off period for three years. There is a chance that the barred associations will approach the Supreme Court for relief.

