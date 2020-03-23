Eight-year-old gang raped by schoolmates in toilet on campus

This image has been used for representational purposes only.

Four students gang raped an eight-year-old girl in a toilet on a school campus in Ujjauin, police said, adding that they have not detained any suspects yet.

According to a report in Times of India, the girl told the police that the alleged accused have gang raped at least two of her other classmates, but nobody has come forward yet.

According to the FIR, the minor said the gang of senior boys waylaid her for the first time on January 21 when she was headed to the main gate. The report said the accused took her to the washroom and raped her. She added that they again raped her on March 9.

She told her mother two days ago about the incidents and also her principal, who allegedly dismissed her complaint and claimed that "such a crime could never have happened in their school". The girl, along with her mother, then approached the police.

A case has been registered and additional SP Rupesh Dwivedi said the four boys have been charged under section 376 DB of IPC and the POCSO Act.

