Eight-year-old girl raped by neighbour in Rajasthan

According to reports, the youth and his two friends had allegedly raped the girl on May 14

Dholpur: Relatives of a minor girl, beaten a youth to death for allegedly raping the girl. According to reports, the youth and his two friends had allegedly raped the girl on May 14.

The accused identified as Lokesh, a resident of Bagheri Khurd, Ramvir, a resident of Dev Haran and the dead accused Rahul, had allegedly raped a minor girl after they came to attend a wedding in Devnath village. Family members of the minor, upon learning the incident, beaten one of accused to death while the other two are at large.

However, now the police have detained the remaining two accused. Two cases, one of a gangrape and another of murder have been registered in Harsaura police station of the district.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

In another case, a 40-year-old man allegedly raped a minor girl in Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh, police said on Tuesday. The accused has been arrested by the police and have registered the case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Commenting on the incident, Circle Officer, Civil Lines Rajesh Kumar told ANI, "Medical examination of the girl is being done and the accused has been arrested. The FIR has been registered on the basis of the statement by the girl's family. Further action is being taken."

The alleged incident occurred when the accused who had come to the victim's village to attend a wedding, forcefully took the minor to an isolated place and committed the crime.

(With inputs from ANI)

