Eight-year-old girl strangled by neighbour for asking to switch on TV

An eight-year-old girl living with her single mother, a daily wage labourer, in Tuticorin district of Tamil Nadu was killed by her neighbour for asking him to switch on the television.

Police said the class 3 student used to visit her neighbour’s house to watch TV. On Wednesday, she asked her neighbour to switch on the TV while he was having an argument over some matter with his father, reported NDTV.

In a fit of rage, the man strangled the child, put her inside a drum, and covered the lid, police said. An hour later, he dumped the body in a channel near his house. However, an eyewitness who saw the accused dumping the body informed the police.

The girl’s body was retrieved and the accused and his friend, who helped him carry the drum to the bridge, have been arrested. A police case has been filed under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012.

