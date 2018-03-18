Eintracht Frankfurt, Schalke win in Bundesliga

Eintracht Frankfurt underlined their intention to make it to the top four as goals from Kevin-Prince Boateng, Luka Jovic and Ante Rebic were enough to overcome rivals Mainz on home soil on Saturday

Eintracht Frankfurt cruised 3-0 past relegation threatened Mainz meanwhile runner up Schalke carved out a 1-0 victory over struggling Wolfsburg at the 27th round in Bundesliga.

The hosts controlled the proceedings from the kick-off and ensured a bright start as Kevin-Prince Boateng's effort from a sharp angle slipped through the hands of Mainz goalkeeper Florian Mueller in the fourth minute.

The "Eagles" stepped on the gas pedal and doubled the lead in the 23rd minute when Luka Jovic slotted home Ante Rebic's assist.

Mainz were unable to put up resistance whereas Frankfurt were not done with the scoring in the first half as Ante Rebic unleashed a hammer from the edge of the box to make it 3-0 in the 41st minute.

After resumption, Frankfurt remained in control and should have extended their advantage but Luka Jovic only rattled the woodwork twice.

However, Frankfurt's win was never in jeopardy, as Mainz posed no threat.

With the result, Frankfurt jump on the 4th place while Mainz stay on the 16th place, which is a relegation play-off spot.

Runner up Schalke secured a 1-0 victory over struggling Wolfsburg as Robin Knoche scored an own goal in the dying minutes of the game.

The first half was uneventful as both teams staged a well-positioned defence. Hence, goal-scoring opportunities were a rare occurrence in the first 45 minutes.

Things did not change after half-time as both sides continued with their low-risk strategy.

However, the "Wolves" should have opened the scoring as Matija Nastasic felled Richedly Bazoer inside the box.

Paul Verhaegh stepped up but saw his shot from the penalty spot saved by Schalke goalkeeper Ralf Faehrmann in the 77th minute.

To make things worse, Wolfsburg's defender Robin Knoche cleared a square pass from Breel Embolo into the wrong goal to mark the winner for the "Royal Blues" with four minutes to the final whistle.

With the victory, Schalke tighten their 2nd place in the standings whereas 15th placed Wolfsburg will be involved in a relegation battle after suffering the third loss in row.

