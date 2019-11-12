Eisha Chopra and Veer Rajwant Singh decode third season of What The Folks

After interviewing Eisha Chopra and Veer Rajwant Singh individually, we catch up with the actors together at the Filter Copy office to talk about the third season of What The Folks, and how they continue to engage viewers in the third season, while season four is already running in background for the makers. In an exclusive chat with mid-day, the web stars to talk about their journey, challenges and what makes them unique Edited excerpts from the interview:

What was the brief for the third season of What The Folks'?

Chopra: So far, the show kept introducing new characters every season. This time, we decided to stick to the core characters and [focus on their] individual stories.

When you kicked off the show, had you charted out the trajectory of the lead characters for the next three seasons?

Chopra: When we started in 2017, no one had any idea what was going to happen. The concept of web series was new. It is a big achievement that we have reached the third edition. The show changed a lot of things for us.

How did the series alter your career?

Singh: I was a casting director before the makers approached me to play Nikhil in the series. It is astounding to see where I've reached since.

Chopra: I was already on board when the makers were scouting for actors to play Nikhil. It's not uncommon for members of the casting crew to act opposite you during auditions. So, for the longest time, I didn't realise that Veer had been zeroed in for the part [laughs]. My social media career kicked off because of this show.

Are you satisfied with the way the latest edition has shaped up?

Chopra: I am happy that this season doesn't focus on one incident; instead, it tackles many different subjects. I am also glad that I am not part of every scene this time, which had happened in the past two instalments.

Singh: I am yet to watch all the episodes, and I am usually too critical about my work.

You two have worked together for three years. Tell me one thing that annoys you about the other.

Chopra: He is always asleep [laughs]. Regardless of whether I am picking him up for the shoot, or making a plan with him, he's sleeping through it all.

Singh: My problem is also similar. We share the car that drops us home. So, I am always waiting after the shoot because she takes an eternity to say goodbye to everyone in the cast.

One thing you would like to change about your character in the next season.

Chopra: I want some humorous moments for Anita [her character] because she is always the serious one in the relationship. I think I have great comic timing, so I want to explore the genre.

Singh: I want my character to have some clarity. Over the past three seasons, he has been consistent in his indecisiveness.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates