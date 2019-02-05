Eisha Chopra: My writing made me a better actor

television

Gearing up for What The Folks 3, web star Eisha Chopra on why the industry needs to nurture its screenplay writers

With popular shows Dysfunctional Family and What The Folks behind her, Eisha Chopra has slowly made her mark in the digital medium. A gifted writer and powerful performer, she talks about juggling two loves in an industry that is yet to give scriptwriters their due.

While What The Folks season 2 was well-received, many felt that it was not as funny as the first season.

The first season addressed the idea of a man, married to an older woman, having to live with her parents. Season 2, in turn, saw the woman dealing with her husband's family, and resolved the proverbial saas bahu conflict. In the third edition, we'll show Nikhil [Veer Rajwant Singh's character] and Anita [her character] breaking down societal norms.

Have you kicked off prep for the third season?

The writers at Dice Media began working on the next instalment as soon as the second season dropped online.

Considering you are a writer, is it difficult to give shape to someone else's material?

Yes, at times. Everyone jokes about it and says, 'Dekho, Shakespeare aa gayi'. I believe writing made me a better actor; it helped me understand storytelling. We usually do readings before facing the camera. At that time, if I feel a dialogue isn't rolling off the tongue, we improvise. You can change the dialogues, depending on the freedom the directors give you. Luckily, my directors trust me.

In the West, the writer is the captain of the ship and treated thus. Here, the actors and directors are given preference.

Unfortunately, that culture has not seeped in here yet. The script is the bible. I have never seen a bad script turn into a good film. If we paid our writers well and gave them time, I am sure they would come up with better content.

You have a web series lined up with Applause Entertainment.

Yes, I have begun shooting for the family drama.

