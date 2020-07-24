Eisha Singh: It sure was a surreal feeling to be back on the sets of Ishq Subhan Allah

With the lockdown gradually lifting and people across the country stepping out into the new normal, Zee TV has resumed shoots of its shows and is all set to reconnect its audiences with the journeys of their beloved characters that have become their favourite dinner-table companions. With an aim to reunite the audience with another such character that had struck a chord with the viewers, Zee TV's Ishq Subhan Allah will see the return of the original Zara Siddiqui that was essayed by television actress Eisha Singh till last year.

With Eisha recently resuming shoot for Ishq Subhan Allah, the actor is said to have been quite overwhelmed about being back on the sets of the show after such a long gap. Since the show is a project that Eisha holds extremely dear to her heart, she got a little teary-eyed as the rollercoaster of memories with her co-actors and crew flashed in her head.

Reminiscing the moment, Eisha Singh shared, "It sure was a surreal feeling to be back on the sets of Ishq Subhan Allah after such a long gap. There are so many memories associated with almost every nook and corner of this set that it felt like I have come back home. Taking a tour of the set, I could sense a strong nostalgic emotion gripping me, which almost got me in tears. While quite a few of the crew members were new to me, spotting a familiar face in Adnan amongst them was definitely a highlight of my first day. It was a great start to this new journey and I really look forward to all the new surprises that await me."

Season one of Ishq Subhan Allah had ended with a heart wrenching twist when Zara (Eisha Singh) was assumed dead and viewers hoped for a magical turn of events that would reunite Kabir (Adnan Khan) and Zara. While the second season of the show brought in a fresh and engaging plot full of twists and turns, in a fresh twist post Lockdown, Eisha Singh has returned in a new avatar to leave everyone stunned. Tune into Ishq Subhan Allah – Ek Naya Mohabbatnama every Monday to Friday at 10:00PM, only on Zee TV!

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news