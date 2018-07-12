Either restore Taj Mahal or do away with it: Supreme Court tells government

An angry SC made these observations as it came down heavily on the Centre, the UP government and various authorities for their "lethargy" and "apathy" in taking steps to protect the iconic monument.

Visitors at the Taj Mahal in Agra on Wednesday. Pic/PTI

Restore the pristine beauty of the historic Taj Mahal or "you can demolish it if you like." An angry SC made these observations as it came down heavily on the Centre, the UP government and various authorities for their "lethargy" and "apathy" in taking steps to protect the iconic monument.

"You (government) can shut down the Taj. You can demolish it if you like and you can also do away with it," an anguished bench of Justices Madan B Lokur and Deepak Gupta said.

