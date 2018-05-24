Eiza Gonzalez, Sam Heughan join Vin Diesel in Bloodshot

Bloodshot was created by Kevin Van Hook, Don Perlin, and Bob Layton in 1992



Baby Driver star Eiza Gonzalez, actor Michael Sheen, and Outlander star Sam Heughan are reportedly in talks to join Vin Diesel in Bloodshot. Neal Moritz is producing the project alongside Valiant's Dinesh Shamdasani, reports variety.com.

The studio had announced it would be moving forward with its five-film shared universe plan, based on the Valiant comic books Harbinger and Bloodshot.

The film is about a mortally wounded soldier resurrected with cutting-edge nanotechnology and tasked with rounding up superpowered outcasts known as harbingers.

Bloodshot was created by Kevin Van Hook, Don Perlin, and Bob Layton in 1992.

Dave Wilson will be directing the project with oscar-nominated screenwriter Eric Heisserer penning the screenplay.

