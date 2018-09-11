'Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat' essence of Vivekananda's message: Narendra Modi

national

The Prime Minister was addressing via video conference the valedictory function of the 125th Anniversary of Swami Vivekananda's Chicago speech organized by Ramakrishna Math at Coimbatore

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that his government's philosophy of "Ek Bharat, Shreshta Bharat" is the essence of Swami Vivekananda's message and with this India is progressing with full self-confidence.

"Our young people will debate on important issues and try to find solutions to challenges that confront India today. This spirit of people's participation, this determination to confront, together, the challenges that face the country, this philosophy of Ek Bharat, Shreshta Bharat - this is the essence of Swamiji's message," Modi said. Vivekananda was amongst the first to espouse the philosophy, he said.

The Prime Minister said that Vivekanada gave the mantra of self confidence and love for the nation that was now driving New India.

"We can do, we are able... With this feeling he awakened the people of the country. This is self-confidence, the confidence that was in every drop of blood of that young Sanyasi. He brought back this self-confidence to the country. His mantra was believe in yourself, love the country," he said.

"What can we not achieve if we believe in ourselves and are willing to work hard?"

Modi said the world had recognised that India had age old traditions like yoga and ayurveda for health and wellness. At the same time, it was harnessing the power of modern technology.

"When India launches hundred satellites at one go, when the world discusses Mangalyaan and Gaganyaan, when other countries try to replicate our digital apps like BHIM, then it increases the self-confidence of the country further. We are working hard to increase the self-confidence of the poor, the deprived and the under-privileged. The impact of this can be seen in the confidence of our young people and our daughters," he said.

Referring to India's performance at Asian Games, the Prime Minister said Indian players have shown that no matter how poor, with confidence and hard work one can make the country "proud of you".

"Keeping in mind the aspirations of the youth, the government is bringing a new work culture and a new approach. Recognizing the importance of skill development for youth, the government has created a dedicated Ministry for Skill Devlopment. Besides, our government has opened the doors of the banks for youth who want to achieve their dreams on their own," he said.

The government was also working to bring equality in the society.

He said his government's approach was not only to eradicate poverty but also to root out the causes of poverty.

"We are a country of free ideas. For centuries, this land has been home to diverse ideas and cultures. We have a tradition of 'discuss' and 'decide.' Democracy and debate are our eternal values. But it is not that our society has got rid of all the evils. In such a large country with unique diversity there are great challenges.

"We have to build a new India with the inspiration of Swami Vivekananda," he said.

