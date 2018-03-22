Ek Do Teen song: Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani support Jacqueline Fernandez as she gets trolled

Actress Jacqueline Fernandez, who took the risk of shaking a leg on the cult Madhuri Dixit number, Ek Do Teen has been receiving flaks for it



Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani

Jacqueline Fernandez, who stepped into the shoes of Madhuri Dixit for the remake of the cult Bollywood song, Ek Do Teen for Baaghi 2, has been facing an immense backlash for it.

She has been trolled for not doing justice to this epic song and Madhuri Dixit. When Jacqueline Fernandez shared the teaser of Ek Do Teen on her Instagram account, comments started flooding saying, ‘ruined the song, old is gold'. Many users dubbed this revamped version as a ‘super flop remake'.



Jacqueline Fernandez in a still from the Ek Do Teen song

However, Baaghi 2 actors, Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani are in full support of the actress. At a recent event, when both the actors were asked about it, they said that she has done a very good job and has worked really hard for this song.

"I thought that was expected though. When you touch a remake, you are bound to get mixed reactions. Over here the only idea behind Ek Do Teen was to pay tribute to the legend like Madhuri ma'am. Nobody can match up to her. Let's put that out there and make it clear. That being said, I think Jacqueline worked very hard and did a good job on her part. Ganesh Acharya did a great job choreographing. He was a dancer in the original song with Madhuri ma'am. So that being said, in no way we were trying to blow our trumpet. That's not the idea. The idea is to pay homage to Madhuri ma'am and relive the tune of Ek Do Teen," said Tiger Shroff.

While Disha Patani said, "No, it's doing so well. How many million views! Look at the positive. Views count. Views matter. It's got so many views in one day. People are comparing and you can't compare it to Madhuri ma'am. That is an iconic song. This is just a tribute. It's nothing even close to her."

Ek Do Teen is originally from the movie Tezaab and choreographed by Saroj Khan.

