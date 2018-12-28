Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga trailer garnered 13 million views in less than 24 hours

bollywood

Owing with a positive response trailer of Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga starring Sonam Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, and Juhi Chawla garnered 13 million views in less than 24 hours in all social media

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga poster

The trailer initially looks like any other beautiful love story but as the trailer progress, it takes us into the other perspective of a romantic relationship which is above gender, caste, creed or religion. The trailer begins with Rajkummar Rao narrating the story of a girl he fell in love with which is played by Sonam Kapoor. It also depicts the most unexpected romance of the year and the struggle of Sonam Kapoor defining her Love Story to her father and her family.

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga not only promises to bring back the old world charm of romance; but also stays relevant to the current times and reminds you that you need to stop being judgemental about one's 'love interest'

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga brings the father-daughter duo Anil Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor together on screen for the first time. They will be playing reel life Father-Daughter in the film.

Fox Star Studio presents Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra and is directed by Shelly Chopra Dhar. This film also marks as a debut film of Shelly Chopra Dhar. The film is slated to release on 1st February 2019.

