Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga: Bollywood celebs tag their 'ek ladki'

The makers of Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga are on a promotional spree of the film, which is slated to hit the theatres on February 1

Rajkummar Rao and Sonam Kapoor/ picture courtesy: Anil Kapoor's social media handle

Sonam Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Juhi Chawla starrer Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga deals with a heart-wrenching tale of lesbian love. The actors are in full swing to promote their film, and they are leaving no stone unturned to highlight 'the most unexpected romance of the year.'

A lot of Bollywood celebrities have tagged their 'ek ladki' on Twitter and elaborated why the woman is so special in their lives.

Reitesh Deshmukh tweeted: "#EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisaLaga Jaise best friends, made for each other, dil dhak dhak forever. This has been my story for the last 17 years & counting @geneliad - [sic]"

#EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisaLaga Jaise best friends, made for each other, dil dhak dhak forever. This has been my story for the last 17 years & counting @geneliad - pic.twitter.com/BwjTQwk5FH — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) January 27, 2019

Even the cast of the film, Rajkummar Rao tagged the lovely lady in his life, Patralekhaa and captioned: "#EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisaLaga ki she is strong,beautiful,talented,humble & loving! @Patralekhaa9 Thank u @AnilKapoor sir for tagging me. Share ur stories of the special woman in your life.. #LetLoveBe.. [sic]"

Anil Kapoor, who plays the role of a father in the film, tagged his boss lady.

#EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisaLaga jaise strong, loving, boss lady... #SunitaKapoor my lifeline, my heart, my home!



Share your stories of the special women in your life... Ek Ladki Ko Dekha toh kaisa laga...Looking forward to your stories @RajkummarRao @arjunk26 @Varun_dvn @Riteishd pic.twitter.com/iwO0C7PqZR — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) January 27, 2019

Tahira Kashyap, who is currently healing from cancer, and recently went through chemotherapy, also received a love-filled tweet from husband Ayushmann Khurrana

The story of Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga will be instrumental in pushing the queer conversation forward in India. The film is produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra and will release on February 1, 2019.

