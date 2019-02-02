Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga box office collection day 1: Film mints 3.3 cr

bollywood

Sonam Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Juhi Chawla and Rajkummar Rao starrer Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga earns Rs. 3.3 crore on day 1 at the box office

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga poster. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/sonamkapoor.

Sonam Kapoor starrer Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga earned Rs. 3.3 crore on its first day at the Box Office. The film, which is based on homosexuality has been getting positive reviews from the film circuit. The makers held a few special screenings for the industry insiders and they all took to their Twitter account to laud Sonam, Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Juhi Chawla's performance, and especially the subject of this film.

Directed by Shelly Chopra Dhar, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga shares the story of a small town girl, Sweety, who falls in love with the same sex. Despite knowing about her family having other plans of her marriage, Sweety tries her best to fight for her love. Yet to know about the reality of her existence, Sweety's harbouring love story is still a secret as it might not find acceptance in her family. Southern beauty Regina Cassandra plays Sonam's love interest in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga.

The film also stars Akshay Oberoi and Regina Cassandra, in pivotal roles among others. The makers of this film came out with some interesting promotional techniques for the film, and one of it being where Anil Kapoor shared a photo with wife Sunita Kapoor and called her the 'ladki' of his life. On that post itself, Anil requested Arjun Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and others to tag their 'ladki' in life.

In September 2018, India saw decriminalization of Section 377 - and LGBTQ community was blessed with freedom. With such a huge step, Bollywood also witnessed a huge change in the story-telling and plotline of the movies. One of which, is seen through this Sonam Kapoor starrer.

