Ek Pic, Please? Rhea Chakraborty obliges her fans with selfies; Huma Qureshi shows no interest

Hansal Mehta gets off an autorickshaw as he reaches his birthday party in Juhu. His B-Town friends, including the cast of his next film, are in attendance.

Take the stage

Vindu Dara Singh and Deepshikha Nagpal enact a scene at the premiere of their play in Bandra

Ek Pic, Please?



Rhea Chakraborty

As soon as Huma Qureshi and Rhea Chakraborty step out of a cafe in Bandra, they are greeted by fans. While the latter obliges them with selfies, Qureshi isn't interested.



Huma Qureshi

Head-turner

Manisha Koirala looks gorgeous in a black saree as she arrives at an awards night in Andheri.

Baby steps



Mira with daughter Misha Kapoor

Misha Kapoor gives mom Mira's lap a break, as she climbs down the stairs at her Bandra school

