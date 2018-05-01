Ek Pic, Please? Rhea Chakraborty obliges her fans with selfies; Huma Qureshi shows no interest
Hansal Mehta gets off an autorickshaw as he reaches his birthday party in Juhu. His B-Town friends, including the cast of his next film, are in attendance.
Take the stage
Vindu Dara Singh and Deepshikha Nagpal enact a scene at the premiere of their play in Bandra
Ek Pic, Please?
Rhea Chakraborty
As soon as Huma Qureshi and Rhea Chakraborty step out of a cafe in Bandra, they are greeted by fans. While the latter obliges them with selfies, Qureshi isn't interested.
Huma Qureshi
Head-turner
Manisha Koirala looks gorgeous in a black saree as she arrives at an awards night in Andheri.
Baby steps
Mira with daughter Misha Kapoor
Misha Kapoor gives mom Mira's lap a break, as she climbs down the stairs at her Bandra school
