Ek Villain 2: It's Disha Patani for Mohit Suri once again!

In 2014, Mohit Suri made the dark thriller Ek Villain, where we saw Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor, and Riteish Deshmukh. Deshmukh's was the villainous character where Malhotra and Kapoor played hapless and passionate lovers whose romance came to a screeching halt due to that villain.

In Ek Villain 2, Suri is tempted to dial up the noir and also double the darkness of his characters. It seems this time, his characters will be a lot more dangerous. John Abraham and Aditya Roy Kapur have been confirmed to be the leading men, and both would be playing villains in their own ways.

Coming to the leading lady, Mumbai Mirror has reported it's Suri and Kapur's Malang actress Disha Patani. The filmmaker said, "Disha is the first heroine who walked up to me and said, 'I want to do more action, beat up people, perform stunts... kick some butt. Just the way boys do in your films. I want to be the hero.' That's when I asked her is she would do the Ek Villain sequel and she was game."

Well, Ek Villain 2 could give us another unseen side of Kapur and Patani after what we saw in Malang. And it has also been a while since we saw John Abraham as the villain. The film is all set to release on January 8, 2021, and clash at the box-office with SS Rajamouli's RRR.

