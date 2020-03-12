In 2014, when Mohit Suri made Ek Villain, it showcased the battle between the good and the evil. Seven years later, as he will bring Ek Villain 2, it's going to be the battle between the bad and the badder. He has said that let the fight begin.

Taking to his Instagram account, he has announced the same and it seems that Ek Villain 2 is going to be his edgiest and scariest film in terms of narrative and characters. There would be no black-and-white, just grey characters that revel in their hideousness.

Take a look at the filmmaker's post right here:

This is no news that John Abraham, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Disha Patani, all will play the villains and all will have different motives and intentions and struggling with their own demons. We saw the unseen side of Kapur in Malang and we have seen such a dark and dangerous side of Abraham before, so their battle would be worth looking forward to.

And today itself it was announced that Tara Sutaria would also be an integral part of the thriller. It seems the filmmaker has another winner on his hands. And just like he does it all the time, we expect the soundtrack of Ek Villain 2 to be original and unforgettable. Let's see what these villains have in store for us on January 8, 2021!

