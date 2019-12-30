Eknath Shinde meets kin of Navi Mumbai nurse paraded naked; orders arrest of all accused

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Maharashtra Home Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday met the family members of the Navi Mumbai nurse who was paraded partially naked in Dhule over a property dispute on December 12.

The Home Minister spoke to the superintendent of police and ordered the arrest of all accused who were seen in the CCTV.

The Dhule police had named 12 people in the FIR and so far, have arrested only two of them. While four applied for bail, the sessions court has rejected their bail plea recently. Meanwhile, the woman's lawyer presented mid-day reports before the court to explain the trauma she is going through.

On December 12, a Navi Mumbai resident was dragged out of her residence in Dhule and her clothes were torn by a group of people. She was paraded partially naked in the village for more than a kilometre. The woman has a house on the premises of CD Deore High School and is related to the four accused. The entire incident allegedly stemmed from a property dispute within the family over the school land.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates