Ekta Kapoor and Smriti Irani's hilarious banter about Mihir Virani will leave you in splits

On the occasion of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Thi's 18 years of completion, producer Ekta Kapoor and show's protagonist Smriti Irani indulged into a funny conversation about Mihir Virani changing every two-weeks

Amar Upadhyay and Smriti Irani in a still from the show. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/smritiiraniofficial

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, one of the longest television soaps in the history of Indian television (eight years), completed 18 years on July 3. Smriti Irani, who made her debut in the television industry with this soap, became a household name in no time. She portrayed the character of Tulsi Virani, who wouldn't mind even holding the gun at her son in the name of justice.

To celebrate the show's freshness Smriti Irani, now a Union Minister, shared a photograph of her and Mihir Virani, played by Amar Upadhyay. She captioned the photo saying, "18 years ago began a journey that changed my life forever @ektaravikapoor @shobha9168 you believed in me when no one wanted to take a chance #ksbkbt fans & friends thank you for the support & blessings (sic)."

Well, the ones, who followed the show, know the tryst with Mihir Virani's character, which kept changing almost every two weeks. After Amar Upadhyay essayed Mihir for two years, he was replaced by the late actor, Inder Kumar, for a brief period. However, after shuffling between these two, it was Ronit Roy, who cemented his name as Mihir Virani.

Ekta Kapoor, too, took a jibe about this part of her show and commented on Smriti's post: "Hahahah har hafte Mihir badalte the (sic)." To which, Irani replied saying, "Tell me about it!! Daily set par aakar poochna padta tha ki kal vala Mihir hai ki gaya (sic)."

Later, producer Ekta took to Instagram and shared a throwback photo to celebrate 18 years of the show.

Recently, the entire cast and crew of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi re-united after years. Actress Jaya Bhattacharya, Prachee Shah Pandya, Komolika Guhathakurta, Sandeep Baswana, Khyati Keswani, Ritu Chaudhary, Sumeet Sachdeva and others were present at the reunion. However, the main stars, Ronit Roy, Smriti Irani were missing.

