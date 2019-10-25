MENU

Ekta Kapoor announces her next film with Disha Patani in a unique way

Updated: Oct 25, 2019, 16:15 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Ekta Kapoor as been the talk of the town ever since her movie starring Disha Patani was announced and now finally the title of the movie is out.

Ekta Kapoor shared this image on her Instagram handle
Ekta Kapoor shared this image on her Instagram handle

The festive season just got even better, Ekta Kapoor recently shared a picture of Disha Patani on her social media and revealed the name of her next movie which is titled 'KTina'.

The content queen has been the talk of the town ever since her movie starring Disha Patani was announced and now finally the title of the movie is out. Talking more about the movie, the movie will see Disha Patani in the lead who will be playing the role of a small town Punjabi Girl. Ekta shared the first look of Disha on her Instagram handle with a witty caption.

Disha Patani has started preparing for her role and has even been taking linguistic classes so that she can nail the Punjabi dialect and accent perfectly. The actress has been spending hours of her time every day to study Punjabi.

Ekta Kapoor's last movie Dream Girl starring Ayushmann Khurrana was a major box office hit for its unique and quirky concept. Meanwhile, Disha Patani will be seen in Mohit Suri's Malang opposite Aditya Roy Kapoor which is releasing early next year.

The movie will be written by Raaj Shaandilyaa, directed by Ashima Chibber and produced by Ekta Kapoor.

