Ekta Kapoor breaks her silence on the current threat and wrath she has been facing on social media

Ekta Kapoor has been facing some abhorrent and heart rending comments by certain social media bullies. Today Ekta spoke to Shobha De and addressed this issue.

When Shobha De asked her on the current threat and wrath she has been facing on social media, Ekta shared, "As an individual and as an organization we are deeply respectful towards Indian army. Their contribution to our well being and security is immense. Yes, we shall readily tender an unconditional apology if such a demand comes from any bonafide army institution. But we won’t bow down to uncivilized cyber bullying and rape threats by random elements."

In this video we see how Ekta is taking a stand against cyberbullying because tomorrow there can be any other woman in her place facing the same outrage and somewhere this needs to end. Ekta Kapoor is a household name, who has been giving us some binge-worthy content over the years. A woman of integrity and dignity, its heart rendering to see such disrespect towards her.

