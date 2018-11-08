Ekta Kapoor Diwali Bash: Kriti Sanon, Shraddha Kapoor, Mouni Roy exude panache

bollywood-fashion

Ekta Kapoor's Diwali bash saw a host of stars gliding on her bash's red carpet. From television divas to Bollywood stars, everyone added their midas touch to the annual event

Kriti Sanon, Mouni Roy and Shraddha Kapoor. Picture Courtesy: Instagram

It's the season of celebrations, and how could filmmaker-television czarina not host a grand party for her folks!? On Tuesday night, Ekta Kapoor threw a lavish Diwali party at her Juhu residence where the who's who from the television and film industry were present.

Television actors like Divyanka Tripathi with husband Vivek Dahiya, Anita Hassanandani, Karan Patel with wife Anita Bhargava, Karishma Tanna, Sophie Choudry were present at the bash. From Bollywood, it was Karan Johar, Kiara Advani, Shraddha Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Shilpa Shetty and others who spread flamboyance on the red carpet and at the party.

Let's decode some of the best outfits from the bash:

Ekta Kapoor looked beautiful in her ethnic wear as she posed happily for the photographers at her bash.

Shilpa Shetty looked ethereal in a mint green embellished mesh lehenga. Well, the outfit was a bit tricky one but the separates attracted eyeballs.

Dressed in a royal blue lehenga with a cape blouse, maang-teeka, smokey eyes and a light lip tint, Shraddha Kapoor looked beautiful. One would struggle to keep their eyes away from this diva.

Mouni Roy wore a Manish Malhotra heavy pastel lehenga, and accentuated her look with long danglers, a ring and a clutch. The look was something that we've seen quite often donned by Mouni herself.

Kiara Advani stood out like a fresh radiance of beauty in her glass sequinned red lehenga. With flowers in her hair and stack of bangles, she looked stunning.

Kriti Sanon stood out in her 'Bold Cherry' crop top, which she paired with palazzo pants sporting it with a sleek do. She looked mesmerizing in this attire.

Divyanka Tripathi looked like a princess with her prince Vivek Dahiya, who looked dapper in the royal blue sherwani.

