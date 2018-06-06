Ekta Kapoor: I get terribly reflective on birthdays

Even before the release of Veere Di Wedding on June 1, Ekta visited the Ajmer Sharif Dargah to pray for good fortune for the film

Popular producer Ekta Kapoor, whose latest film Veere Di Wedding is being lauded by many, will bring in her birthday in Tirupati on Thursday instead of hosting a lavish party. She says she gets terribly reflective on birthdays.

"No party for tomorrow (Thursday)! As always I'll travel to Tirupati today alone and bring in my birthday in front of the Almighty. Come back for dinner with family tomorrow. I get terribly reflective on birthdays", Ekta tweeted on Wednesday.

No party for tom ! As always I’ll travel to TIRUPATHI today Alone n bring in my bday in front of d almighty! Come back for dinner with family tom!i get terribly reflective on bdays! — Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) June 6, 2018

Even before the release of Veere Di Wedding on June 1, Ekta visited the Ajmer Sharif Dargah to pray for good fortune for the film.

For her launch in showbiz, Ekta Kapoor started with TV shows in the mid-1990s. Among her popular shows are Hum Paanch, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki, Kabhii Sautan Kabhii Sahelii and Naagin.

She has also produced and distributed films like Love Sex aur Dhokha, The Dirty Picture, Udta Punjab and Lipstick Under My Burkha.

