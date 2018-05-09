Ekta Kapoor: I like telling a lot of stories

After conquering TV, the content czarina is leaving impressive imprints on the cine-goers



Ekta Kapoor

Filmmaker Ekta Kapoor is the uncrowned queen of entertainment as she rules not just the television industry but also has a commendable hold over feature films. Recently having ventured into the digital space with ALT Balaji, Ekta Kapoor is creating waves in the online medium as well.

Hailed to be the TRP Queen and the pioneer of daily soap entertainment, Ekta Kapoor solely changed the face of Indian TV. After conquering TV, the content czarina is leaving impressive imprints on the cine-goers. Ekta Kapoor clearly knows the pulse of viewers across the platform as she gave us movies based on different genres.

When asked about her varied content presented by her, the filmmaker replied, "I don't know about versatility but I just believe that I like telling a lot of stories I probably have told more than anyone else. There are more than 1 lakh episodes on television, but I definitely believe that every story chooses its medium and I am lucky I have the opportunity to do all three. I don't think I am the only person who has dabbled with all 3 mediums but probably the only person who at least got a chance to do that."

Her latest domain being the Digital platform, Ekta has tailor-made content for the online audience. She has her own digital video streaming service where she brings in content for the younger generation who prefer watching content on their phones as opposed to Television.

