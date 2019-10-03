Ekta Kapoor is elated as Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare to be screened at the Busan Film Festival

Ace filmmaker, Ekta Kapoor, is surely on a roll as her latest film Dream Girl is collecting some phenomenal numbers at the box office while her latest web show, The Verdict - State Vs Nanavati too has opened to some great responses.

Adding another feather to her cap of recent successes is her upcoming film, Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, which is all set for its grand premiere at the Busan International Film Festival in Korea. This is definitely a moment of pride for the filmmaker as it's not every day that a film gets to have its world premiere at a platform as prestigious as the Busan International Film Festival.

Keeping her fashion game strong, Ekta Kapoor took to her social media and posted some pictures where she looked beautiful in a gown with a long trail:

Kapoor is known for her content-driven cinema and thus it is certain that a film backed by her is one of the best choices to represent India on such a platform. The audiences have already fallen in love with the trailer of the film and are now extremely eager to watch the film.

Never before has it been seen that one person has been able to conquer all three platforms to an extent where their works are everywhere but the producer does it with utmost flair. The queen of content has mastered the art of producing content for the masses to consume and how.

She recently completed 25 years of Balaji Production and it was a moment of pride and celebration for her as ALT Balaji, which is a division of Balaji Telefilms, has managed to have 20 million paid subscribers.

With a wide range of TV Serials, films, and web shows, there is no screen that is untouched and unconquered by the content queen, Ekta Kapoor, who has spread her wings with a diverse range of genres across screens.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates