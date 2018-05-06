Ekta Kapoor: Karan Johar is father of 'high school' film genre

Ekta Kapoor's Punch Beat is a teenage high-school drama set in the backdrop of a boarding school. The show is about the lives of five friends



Producer Ekta Kapoor says filmmaker Karan Johar is the father of "high school" film genre right from the time of his debut directorial 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai', which released in 1998.

"Hey Karan Johar, for all the world who thinks I'm spinning off 'Student Of The Year' (with) 'Punch Beat', (it) is not that. But since you are the father of this 'genre' right from 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' bless this show please and wish Rosewoodians good luck! We at ALT Balaji love you," Ekta tweeted on Saturday.

To which, Karan praised 'Punch Beat' saying that the show looks cool and that he wants exclusive viewing rights. "Ektu! More power to you and 'Punch Beat' looks super cool! High school fabulousness! Show it to me soon! I want exclusive viewing rights! Love you and huge love and luck to the team!" he added.

"Punch Beat" is a teenage high-school drama set in the backdrop of a boarding school. The show is about the lives of five friends.

Karan helmed "Student Of The Year" in 2012 which stars Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra. He is currently busy with the second instalment of the film, which features Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria.

