Ekta Kapoor left flattered by Aamir Khan's compliment

Filmmaker Ekta Kapoor is currently on cloud 9 after Superstar Aamir Khan took to Twitter to compliment her for the web series 'The Test Case'. Aamir Khan took to social media to give a shoutout to the team of Ekta Kapoor's 'The Test Case' praising the series and the team for their combined effort.

Aamir Khan said, "Just finished watching a web series called 'The Test Case'. Really enjoyed it. Really liked the work of Vinay Waikul who directed all but one of the episodes. Loved the performances. Nimrat and the entire cast has done a wonderful job. Thank you guys for an enjoyable bing watch! Love. a." Elated by the compliment, Ekta Kapoor replied, "Ok I'm officially in heaven!!! Cannot come back till I recover from this !!!"

Currently striding high on the success of her recent release Veere Di Wedding, Ekta Kapoor has already announced her upcoming show. Hailed to be the TRP Queen and the pioneer of daily soap entertainment, Ekta Kapoor solely changed the face of Indian TV. After conquering TV and big screen, the content czarina is leaving impressive imprints on the digital audience. Ekta Kapoor clearly knows the pulse of viewers across the platform as she gave us movies based on different genres.

