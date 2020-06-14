Ekta Kapoor on Sushant Singh Rajput's demise: Not fair, my baby!

The country is currently in shock over Sushant Singh Rajput's death. The MS Dhoni actor committed suicide by hanging at his Bandra residence this morning. SSR's colleagues and friends from the film and television industry have been expressing their shock and sorrow over his death on social media.

Ekta Kapoor, who produced Sushant Singh Rajput's TV show, Pavitra Rishta, also expressed her sorrow over the actor's demise. Sharing a conversation she had with Sushant only a week ago, Ekta wrote, "Not fair sushi! One week everything changed! Not fair my baby!"

Several celebs from the industry including Ajay Devgn, Swara Bhasker, Akshay Kumar, Anurag Kashyap and many others, too, expressed their condolences on social media.

The Kedarnath actor was found hanging in his Bandra home. His house help alerted the police after he found him hanging. Sushant Singh Rajput was 34. According to sources, no suicide note has been found yet. The Mumbai police are investigating.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news