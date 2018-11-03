Ekta Kapoor opts for a low-key Diwali bash

bollywood

Friends under the weather, Ekta Kapoor trades famed card-party for intimate do

Ekta Kapoor

In Bollywood, Diwali is synonymous with Ekta Kapoor's grand card parties that see B-Town and television stars throng her Juhu residence. However, mid-day has learnt that this year will see the TV czarina trade her lavish do for an intimate affair.

A friend of Kapoor reveals, "Some of Ekta's closest friends are not keeping well and told her that they may not be able to attend her annual Diwali party. Since they hold a special place in her life, she initially considered skipping the bash altogether this year. However, she has finally decided to opt for a low-key soiree with select few in attendance."

Those waiting for her famous card parties that run till the wee hours of the morning will have to wait till next year — Kapoor's invite for the November 6 soiree mentions that it will not be the grand bash that one associates her with. "It has been a good year for Ekta as all her projects across platforms have done well. While she would have liked to celebrate the success with a lavish do, she cannot imagine a party without all her friends. Her SMS invite clearly states that keeping in mind that some of her family friends are not in the best of health, the party will be decidedly small."

