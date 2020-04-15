Ekta Kapoor publicly declares Kartik Aaryan a better producer than her. Here's why!

You all must have seen and heard of Kartik Aaryan's fantastic initiative where he has been interacting with all the survivors of the Coronavirus pandemic. He has been receiving a lot of applause and appreciation for this gesture and his fan-following is only likely to quadruple with this. But guess what, even Bollywood celebrities have become his fans and one of them is Ekta Kapoor.

What happened was that just like a lot of us who are working from home and facing WiFi and internet issues, Aaryan also had to go through it. He took to his Instagram account and shared a post with this caption- "Work from home they said. Episode 2 Still Rendering....... Loading....... #KokiPoochega." (sic)

Have a look at the post right here:

And Ekta dropped a comment nobody expected would come out- "These r super. thank god ur not a producer u make better episodes than me! 1st one fab." (sic) And Aaryan replied- "Thank u...and Thank god u r a producer, please help me with this rendering business." (sic)

For all those who want to get an insight into what exactly happens once someone recovers from Coronavirus, head straight to his Instagram account and start following his videos. On the work front, the actor has Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Dostana 2, and a film with Om Raut coming up.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news