Ekta Kapoor removes all the rings she wears on her fingers, and this is the reason!

The over-use of hand sanitisers has left Ekta Kapoor with a severe allergy. This has forced her to remove the numerous rings she wears on her fingers. The producer has also done away with the threads and bracelets around her wrist. Kapoor posted a video of her new look and wrote, 'Meanwhile in other news. Thanos has left the building. He has destroyed the world enough. Just kidding. Going hands-free (sic).'

On one hand, due to the Coronavirus pandemic, when we are being asked to stay healthy and hygienic, it seems to overuse hand sanitisers may not be a good idea. So all of those people who are wearing rings and bracelets, kindly take lessons from Ekta Kapoor.

And now, have a look at the video right here:

