Naagin 3: Ekta Kapoor reveals first look of Karishma Tanna from the series

Producer Ekta Kapoor shared the first look of Karishma Tanna from Naagin 3

Producer Ekta Kapoor on Monday revealed she has roped in actress Karishma Tanna to play a 'naagin' in her new show Naagin 3. Ekta welcomed the actress on board for the show via a social media post. "Here comes the first naagin! Karishma Tanna, welcome to 'Naagin 3'! Coming soon on Colors," Ekta tweeted on Monday.

She also shared the first look of the character essayed by Karishma, who sports an all-black ensemble, bold silver jewellery and a face done heavily with make-up. The poster's backdrop has a gothic feel to it. Naagin 3 will reportedly feature three 'naagins', and two more actresses who will be a part of the show are yet to be revealed. The show's first season had starred Mouni Roy, who was also a part of the second season. After essaying the character of a shape-shifting snake for two years, she bid adieu to the show — a move that she claims was "a tough decision."

On the work front, Karishma Tanna will be next seen in Rajkumar Hirani's Sanjay Dutt biopic which star Ranbir Kapoor. Karishma, who has a cameo in the biopic on Sanjay Dutt, says the experience of working with director Rajkumar Hirani and actors Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal was a lot of fun, courtesy their jokes and pranks

With inputs from IANS