Ekta Kapoor shares her newborn Ravie Kapoor's photo with 'special maasi'

television

Ekta Kapoor took to her Instagram account to share the photo of her son, Ravie Kapoor with aunt Smriti Irani from his name-keeping ceremony

Ekta Kapoor shared this photo on her Instagram account.

Ekta Kapoor embraced motherhood with the birth of her son, Ravie Kapoor through surrogacy. The czarina hosted a name-keeping ceremony for her son, who she named after her veteran actor-father, Jeetendra's original name, Ravi. The who's who from the television and Bollywood industry graced the occasion with special gifts for the little one at her Juhu residence in Mumbai. Ekta Kapoor was seen donning a traditional yellow outfit, and she looked radiant with the glow on her face.

Ekta Kapoor, who is actively involved in the Instagram game, shared a photo of Ravie Kapoor with aunt Smriti Irani from the ceremony on the photo-sharing medium. She shared the photo and wrote: "maasi special [sic]."

To which, Smriti Irani replied: "Maasi Ka bahut bahut pyar aur ashirwad. To see you sit in pooja with the little one in your arms, showered with blessings, an outpouring of love, laughter and pure joy around you was a sight to behold, God bless, much love [sic]."

View this post on Instagram Maaasi special!!!! A post shared by EkâÂÂÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂÂÂ (@ektaravikapoor) onFeb 11, 2019 at 9:28pm PST

Ekta Kapoor's son was born on January 27 and she issued a statement to announce her happiness. "By God's grace, I have seen many successes in my life, but nothing beats the feeling of this beautiful soul being added to my world. I cannot even begin to express how happy my baby's birth has made me," read the statement.

She had further written: "Everything in life doesn't go the way you want it to, but there are always solutions to those hiccups. I found mine and today, I feel immensely blessed to become a parent. It is an emotional moment for me and my family and I can't wait to begin this new journey of being a mother."

Apart from family - Shobha Kapoor, Jeetendra, Tusshar Kapoor and nephew Laksshya, present at the bash were her friends, Smriti Irani, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Abhishek Bachchan, Mouni Roy, Bobby Deol, Anita Hassanandani with Rohit Reddy, Divyanka Tripathi with Vivek Dahiya, Sakshi Tanwar and many others were a part of the name-keeping ceremony.

Sakshi Tanwar and Smriti Irani worked with Ekta Kapoor for her initial shows - Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi respectively, and have remained strong friends till date.

Here's wishing Ekta Kapoor heartiest congratulations!

View Photos: Ekta Kapoor's son Ravie Kapoor's naming ceremony: Celebs make merry

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates