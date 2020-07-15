Ekta Kapoor shares throwback pictures with Sushant Singh Rajput; pens a note for the late actor

Ekta Kapoor shared an emotional note for late actor Sushant Singh Rajput on Tuesday. Sushant passed away here on June 14, exactly a month ago. On Tuesday, Ekta shared a few throwback photographs clicked with the late actor on Instagram. "Rest In Peace sushi!! We will smile and make a wish when we see a shooting star and know it's u!! Love u forever!!" wrote the producer.

Ekta had launched Sushant as an actor in the Balaji daily soap Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil. He later became popular as Manav Deshmukh in another Balaji soap, Pavitra Rishta, before foraying into Bollywood.

Sushant's last Bollywood film Dil Bechara is slated to release on an OTT platform on July 24.

