Ekta Kapoor thinks baby boy Ravie looks like Radhe from Tere Naam in this photo

Updated: Jan 29, 2020, 18:06 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Ekta Kapoor shared the first photo of her son Ravie on social media on his first birthday, January 26. Now, the producer-director has shared another cute photo of her 'ravioli'; take a look!

Ekta Kapoor with son Ravie. Picture/Instagram: ektarkapoor
Ekta Kapoor became a proud mommy to a baby boy in January 2019 via surrogacy. The TV czarina named her baby Ravie, after dad Ravi Kapoor, but hadn't shared a photo of him. Ekta had promised her fans and social media followers that she would share Ravie's first photo on his first birthday, and that's exactly what she did! Check out Ravie's first glimpse below:

After the cute video, Ekta has now shared another photo of herself with her baby boy commenting on how her 'ravioli' looks like Radhe from the film Tere Naam! What do you think? Do you see a resemblance between cutie Ravie and Salman Khan's Radhe?

Lots of people commented on Ekta Kapoor's adorable photo with her son. TV actress Shweta Tiwari wrote, "He is soooo Adorably Cuutteeeee" while Warda Nadiadwala commented, "Hehehe super cuteeeeee" and casting director Shanoo Sharma, who apparently clicked this picture, said, "It’s the best!!!!"

Ekta Kapoor had shared a lovely note on social media thanking her friends, family and fans, and asking them for blessings for little Ravie.

On the professional front, the producer was recently conferred with the prestigious Padmashri award. Expressing her joy, Ekta Kapoor shared, "Overwhelmed & Emotional! My foray into the industry started when I was just 17. I constantly heard I was 'too young', 'too raw' and it was 'too soon' to make things happen. Through the years I've realised it's never 'too soon' to live out your dreams and being 'too young' is probably the best thing..."

