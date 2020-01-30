Ekta Kapoor to collaborate with Bhushan Kumar for Ek Villain sequel

Two indomitable names from Bollywood are all set to collaborate on an exciting project - the sequel to the much-loved thriller, Ek Villain. The duo will be jointly producing several movies together, starting with the Ek Villain sequel.

T-Series and Balaji Telefilms will jointly produce the second instalment of the 2014 blockbuster that will yet again be directed by Mohit Suri. The film which goes on floors in the second half of the year is set to release on January 8, 2021.

Talking about this collaboration, Ekta says, "It is always exciting to work with like-minded individuals and people who share the same passion as you. As producers, we’re always looking to enhance the experience and entertainment quotient for audiences and the collaboration with Bhushan & T-Series will help us create just that. This association is indeed a mark of a new beginning."

Bhushan Kumar asserts, "Ekta and I have previously worked together for the music of her films. I am glad that we are joining hands to produce meaningful cinema and bring to our audiences diverse content. It will be a powerful collaboration and I am hoping we bring to screen some path-breaking stories."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates