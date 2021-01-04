Ekta shares a funny post about quitting smoking, drinking from January 1

Ekta Kapoor's was probably and arguably the most hilarious New Year's resolution till date. On her Instagram story that she shared with her fans, she wrote how she plans to stop smoking and drinking and what happened later was very witty and hilarious. This is something that's surely going to leave her fans in splits.

Shah Rukh Khan 's pictures. in the most unique way possible. She wrote- "Starting Jan. 1st, I plan to stop drinking, smoking. On Jan. 2nd, I plan to start therapy for my compulsive lying." [SIC] Kapoor has always been very imaginative in this regard. Last year, she shared a collage of's pictures. in the most unique way possible.





This collage had Khan's movie stills distinguished on the basis of the OTT platforms- Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hotstar and AltBalaji. In her caption, Ekta mentioned receiving this collage on her WhatsApp. She wrote about a comparison between the actor's image on the OTT platform Alt Balaji and Hotstar, like a fangirl she also said she liked SRK in any form on any medium be it TV, digital or films. The collage heading read, "If SRK was to be on an OTT platform.”







Ekta's Instagram caption read, "Got this viral pic on WhatsApp...Even though the Alt Balaji version here is more 'Hotstar', we'll take SRK in any form on any platform/medium, be it Tv, Digital or Film!"







In Ekta's post- Shah Rukh Khan's image under Netflix is from his movie Don, the one under Amazon Prime Video is from an ad commercial, followed by one under Hotstar from his movie Raees and performing his signature move with his arms wide open is often seen being performed by the actor on several occasions- onscreen as well as offscreen.





This was the statement step that was dedicated to ALTBalaji, as the content maverick came across. Ekta also candidly hinted at how the images can be swapped between two platforms- where ALTBalaji brings more entertaining and bold content.

