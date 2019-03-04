El Clasico: Barcelona beat Real Madrid 1-0 to extend lead

football

Barcelona coach Valverde reckons his team have inflicted a massive dent in rivals Madrid's La Liga title hopes after their 1-0 win at Bernabeu on Saturday

Barcelona's Lionel Messi and Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos clash during the El Clasico on Saturday. Pic/AFP

Barcelona won their second Clasico in four days on Saturday and Real Madrid might have to win the Champions League if Santiago Solari is to be in charge for the next one.

After knocking them out of the Copa del Rey on Wednesday, Barca returned to the Santiago Bernabeu for a 1-0 victory that surely eliminates their greatest rivals from the title race too. Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos locked heads after Ramos flung an arm into Messi's face but, despite the scoreline and a few half-chances, that was about the most trouble Madrid caused.



Barca's Rakitic celebrates his goal

Messi would have been proud of Ivan Rakitic's delightful chip, a rare moment of precision that in the end settled another Clasico high on vigour but lacking in either real quality or rhythm.

"What we wanted was to deliver our best and to inflict damage on our rival," Barca coach Ernesto Valverde said. "We have done that." The onus was on Madrid, not only to make amends for their defeat in midweek but to reduce the nine-point gap between them and La Liga's leaders. Instead, Barcelona extended it to 12 and the way their players jumped up and down in front of the fans after the win suggested they felt this was a major hurdle overcome.



Valverde

Barcelona also now own 96 victories in this fixture to Real Madrid's 95, the first time they have been in front in 87 years. When Solari took over in November, his team were seven points adrift of the Catalans and the fact the deficit has almost doubled since might not reflect the improvement in performances.

But this was the first time Madrid have lost three in a row at home in 15 years and these are surely the matches president Florentino Perez will remember when he considers his coach's future next summer. "You go through spells, sometimes everything goes for you and sometimes it doesn't," said Solari. "In these two games it hasn't."

