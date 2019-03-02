El Clasico: Barcelona eye double delight three days after beating Real Madrid

football

Three days after knocking out arch-rivals Real Madrid in Copa del Rey semis, Catalan giants look to end Los Blancos' fading La Liga title hopes as they clash at Santiago Bernabeu tonight

Barcelona players celebrate a goal against Real Madrid during the Copa del Rey semi-final second leg in Madrid on Wednesday. Pic/AFP

After knocking Real Madrid out of the Copa del Rey, Barcelona now have the opportunity to send their rivals packing in the title race too. Barca's 3-0 win on Wednesday means Barca will return to the Santiago Bernabeu today with a spring in their step, even if Madrid were the better side until the chaotic final 30 minutes, when a Luis Suarez double and Raphael Varane own goal gave victory to the Catalans.

"They had more chances in the first half, it's true," said Gerard Pique. "But in the second we knew how to get at them. They left more space and in 10 to 15 minutes we scored three goals."

A repeat tonight in La Liga would leave Santiago Solari's side 12 points adrift of Barcelona, who would effectively have an extra point's advantage given their superior head-to-head record. That would be a gargantuan gap to make up with 12 games left.

Atletico Madrid are closer, seven points back, and they still have to play Barca in April at the Camp Nou, where they have not won in 18 visits. But there is no doubt bumping Real out of the chase would be a major step for the Catalans. They should feel confident if recent form between the two sides is any guide. The Copa del Rey win was Barcelona's fourth in six games at the Bernabeu and in each of those they have scored three or more.

This season alone, their aggregate total against Real reads 9-2. And while Madrid will take heart from the handful of golden opportunities they created, it was their opponents that showed the killer instinct. "When Luis Suarez is in the area, he is at 200 per cent," said Valverde. The question for Barca is also what these showings against the defending European champions say about their own chances in the Champions League.

Real boss Solari backs under-fire Bale

Madrid: Santiago Solari has insisted Gareth Bale is still a key player for Real Madrid, despite leaving him out of Wednesday's 3-0 Copa del Rey semi-final defeat against Barcelona. Asked about the importance of players like Bale, who are struggling to get in the team, Solari said: "They are still important, titles are won by whole squads. Bale has played in every game since returning from injury and he is scoring goals. He did it in the Club World Cup and in the Champions League final too. Everyone knows what Bale can do and fans know what he has given to the club. The fans express themselves with great respect."

