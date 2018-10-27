El clasico Build-up: Clasico will be feisty, warns Barca's Suarez

football

The home side will also be without talisman Lionel Messi after the Argentina forward suffered a broken arm in the victory over Sevilla

Luis Suarez

Luis Suarez is expecting a typically intense battle when Barcelona take on Real Madrid in El Clasico tomorrow. Barcelona go into the eagerly-anticipated fixture with a one-point lead over Espanyol at the top of the table, despite just one win in their last five league matches.

The home side will also be without talisman Lionel Messi after the Argentina forward suffered a broken arm in the victory over Sevilla, while Cristiano Ronaldo's summer move to Juventus means it will be the first Clasico without at least one of the game's biggest stars since 2007.

However, Suarez believes the clash will live up to its billing at the Camp Nou as Ernesto Valverde's side seek the win that would take them seven points clear of their opponents. "El Clasico is always El Clasico," Suarez said.

"Look at El Clasico last year; we were practically champions already but the intensity was the same as in any Clasico. It's like that, you're always up for it. "You do have to look at the teams' most recent results but the Clasico is the Clasico and nobody thinks about the other team's morale or if they've been playing badly

or better."

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever