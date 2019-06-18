Elaborate security arrangements must at remand homes

editorial

The inmate is in correction home since 2017 and has attacked several of his inmates in the past. A case has been filed against the boy at Shivaji Park police station

A 17-year-old inmate from David Sassoon Industrial School, Matunga Road, attacked the house master and a probation officer. The housemaster has sustained a head injury, as the inmate attacked him with a paperweight.

The school looks after juveniles in conflict with law. There are 34 juveniles in the school, who undergo vocational training. It is a landmark in the area and was established in 1843. Summoned to the school's office for troubling other inmates, the boy attacked the teachers.

This shows the importance of having security within homes or shelters of all kinds across the city. Here perhaps, the masters should have summoned the boy in the presence of at least two to three other people. These boys are in a remand home for a reason. While there is an effort to rehabilitate them, it is also important to bear in mind that the inmates have a propensity to violence and crime that can surface at any time.

It is just fortuitous that the authorities were saved from getting more grievously injured. We have numerous reports about problems inside homes of all dispensations —sometimes it is the inmates who have internecine battles. At other times, it is the authorities or those in charge, those that wield the power, who are guilty of abusing the inmates. At other times, it is the inmates themselves who attack those who give them a home.

These homes, many one understands, though not all, tight pressed for funds need to put an elaborate security apparatus in place.

If it is impossible, have some kind of relationship and connect with the local police station. We see skeletal security and no quick response plan in case of any untoward incident. The danger signs are flashing. Heed them now.

